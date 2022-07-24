WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 448 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

