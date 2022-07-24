WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $780,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on F. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.