WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,472 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 264.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

