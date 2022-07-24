WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,068,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.