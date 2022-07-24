WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Buckle worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

