WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

