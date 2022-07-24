WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $328.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

