WaykiChain Price Up 8.1% This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $14.90 million and $562,753.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,583.72 or 0.99994040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

