Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average is $153.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

