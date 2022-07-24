Walter Public Investments Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $343.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.91.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

