Walter Public Investments Inc. Invests $13.87 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 4.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

