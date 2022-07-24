Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

WMT stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

