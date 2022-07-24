Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT Lowered to €12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €13.40 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.12) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

VIVHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.13) to €13.10 ($13.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.43) to €13.60 ($13.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.45.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

