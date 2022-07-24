Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBBF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 190 ($2.27) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

