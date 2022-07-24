Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

VNOM stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.24%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.