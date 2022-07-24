Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) & RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Financial Review

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$83.75 million N/A N/A RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 305.04 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ventyx Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A N/A RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -2,149.78% N/A -110.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventyx Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.45%. Given Ventyx Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ventyx Biosciences is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ventyx Biosciences beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus. It also develops VTX002, an oral sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor 1 modulator that is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome inhibitor for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, such as cardiovascular, hepatic, renal, and rheumatologic diseases which is in phase I clinical trials. In addition, the company develops CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple sclerosis. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It has strategic partnerships with Lee's Pharmaceutical Group and GtreeBNT Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

