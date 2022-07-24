Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJH opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.21 and its 200-day moving average is $253.22.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

