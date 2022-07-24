Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 3,075 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Comcast stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

