Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 88,037 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1,110.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,660,000 after acquiring an additional 97,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,665 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $143.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.