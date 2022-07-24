Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTR opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.