Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,784 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $33,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

