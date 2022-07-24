Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $209,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.22. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

