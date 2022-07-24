Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $39.33 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,011 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Republic Services worth $39,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Republic Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average is $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

