Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,780 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $49,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $8,427,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4,551.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 1.8 %

RBA opened at $69.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

