Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 230,486 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 290.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,486 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Allstate worth $42,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

Allstate stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

