Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $65,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Syneos Health by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 82,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,401 shares of company stock worth $1,568,157 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

