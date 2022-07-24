Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.97% of FTI Consulting worth $52,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $182.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.37.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

