Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lessened by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

