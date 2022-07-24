Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.29 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02.

