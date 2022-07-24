USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.76 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032682 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

