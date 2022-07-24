Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55,838 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $239,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

