Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

