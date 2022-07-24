UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in UDR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in UDR by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in UDR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

