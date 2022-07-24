UBS Group Trims UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Target Price to €12.20

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €15.40 ($15.56) to €12.20 ($12.32) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($19.70) to €16.50 ($16.67) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.66) to €14.60 ($14.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €11.70 ($11.82) to €12.00 ($12.12) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.47.

UniCredit Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

