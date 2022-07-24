UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,345.50.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,224.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,200.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,324.79.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

