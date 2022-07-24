TrustToken Price Tops $0.20 (TRU)

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,613.25 or 0.99968221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.