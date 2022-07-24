Truist Financial Trims Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price to $30.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVRI. B. Riley decreased their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Everi has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everi by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

