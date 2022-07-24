TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $241.01 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,724.26 or 1.00015066 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006445 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003880 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,196,503,252 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
