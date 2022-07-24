Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 50,808 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,808 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $35,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $84.34 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

