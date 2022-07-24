Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,233 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,622 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $401.90 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

