Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 23,237 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,237 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $41,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $263,044,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average of $210.45. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

