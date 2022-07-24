Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 13,014 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of East West Bancorp worth $30,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

