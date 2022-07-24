Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $28.50 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,228 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $28,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

