Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $221.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average of $248.99. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

