Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.