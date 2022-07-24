TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,463.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $24,463.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

