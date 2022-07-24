TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,463.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $24,463.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.
