Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Tivity Health Price Performance

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivity Health

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,540,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

