The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TRV stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.89.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

