The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $1.34 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $285.91 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00005918 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00551951 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00185738 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 522% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,626,081 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

