The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGPYY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($9.98) to GBX 720 ($8.61) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.52) to GBX 835 ($9.98) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.02) to GBX 733 ($8.76) in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $742.57.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

